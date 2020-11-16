Kyle Walker Chosen To Replace Retiring Indiana State Senator Jim Merritt

The Indiana Senate has a new member. A private Republican caucus chose Kyle Walker Sunday evening to replace Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis), who’s retiring after a 30-year career.

Walker, a consultant and former head of the Marion County Republican Party, will serve out the remaining two years of Merritt’s term.

A native of Lawrence, Walker beat out four other candidates on the first round of balloting. He pledged to uphold Republican values – in his words, “limited government, free enterprise and fiscally conservative policies.”

Walker becomes the 14th lawmaker to initially join the General Assembly via private caucus election in the last four years.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.