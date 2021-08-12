Lake Erosion / Honeybees / Working From Home

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The shoreline along Lake Michigan is eroding. Today we talk to a researcher about why it's happening and how it affects Hoosiers who live near the lakefront.

We also learn about honeybees, to find out how we can help protect these important pollinators. And we wrap up with a discussion on why some companies can't decide whether working from home will work for them.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Tomas Höök

Director, Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant; Professor, Purdue University Department of Forestry and Natural Resources

Krispn Given

Apiculture Specialist, Department of Entomology at Purdue University

Rebecca Ellis

Engagement Executive, AlignOrg Solutions