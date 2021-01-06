Lake Michigan Drops 12" Since July, Still Way Above Average

By DANIEL WANSCHURA 12 minutes ago

Lake Michigan is lower than it was at this point last year, but still 31 inches above its long-term average.
Credit DAN WANSCHURA / INTERLOCHEN PUBLIC RADIO

All five of the Great Lakes closed out 2020 at lower levels than they were a year ago. But according to new projections from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the upper lakes are still expected to remain high in 2021.

Since peaking in July, water levels in Lakes Michigan and Huron have dropped by about a foot. But those are still 31 inches above their long-term average.

Meanwhile, Lake Superior is nine inches higher than normal after dipping seven inches since August, and Lake Erie is still 25 inches above its long-term average after declining 18 inches since June.

That means shoreline communities aren’t quite out of the woods yet.

“There is potential to see near, to above record-high water levels come Spring and early Summer,” says Deanna Apps, a scientist with the Army Corps in Detroit.

“We could potentially see record-high water levels if we see really wet conditions in these next couple months or over the six month forecast period.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects Lakes Michigan and Huron to drop another three inches before rising in March. Lake Superior is projected to decline by another seven inches before its seasonal rise also in March.

Tags: 
Lake Michigan
water levels
Michigan
lakeshore
erosion
Local

Related Content

Copious Amounts Of Debris In Lake Michigan Putting Boaters And Swimmers In Danger

By Daniel Wanschura May 15, 2020
Dan Wanschura / Interlochen Public Radio

As if shoreline erosion wasn't enough, communities and property owners on Lake Michigan are now dealing with another problem due to record high water levels - trash. Up and down the lake, large amounts of it are washing up on shore. 

Erosion Lawsuit Questions How We Should Protect The Lake Michigan Shoreline

By Rebecca Thiele Apr 24, 2020
Alan Mbathi/IPB News

Erosion along Lake Michigan is pitting neighbor against neighbor in Indiana. While some want to build barriers to protect their property along the lake, others want to block those efforts.

Rising Water Threatens The Great Lakes Shoreline Too

By Rebecca Thiele Apr 23, 2020
Alan Mbathi/IPB News

As sea levels rise, the nation’s Atlantic and Pacific coastlines are eroding — putting homes and businesses in jeopardy. But climate change also is increasing erosion on what’s called the nation’s “third coast” — the Great Lakes shoreline. 

Michigan's Record-High Water Levels Collide With Coronavirus

By Associated Press Apr 4, 2020
Rafi Wilkinson via AP

DETROIT — Officials in Michigan are warning that efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic could have a serious impact on relief and repairs during what is expected to be another tumultuous spring flooding season