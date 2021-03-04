Lake Rescue In Berrien County

BERRIEN CENTER, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been rescued from a lake in southwestern Michigan after one fell through thin ice while fishing. The Berrien County sheriff's office says deputies responded to O’Brien Lake in Berrien Center around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies found 59-year-old Ryan Huff on top of the ice holding up 76-year-old Donald Skibbe with a rope. Huff and Skibbe live in Berrien Township. Deputy Matthew Grimm went onto the ice and helped Huff keep Skibbe above water until fire officials arrived with rescue equipment and brought them to shore. O’Brien Lake is about 90 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.