LaSata Wants Michigan High Schools To Have Option For In-Person Classes During Pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker is pressing Michigan to lift an order closing all high schools to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus, saying the decision should be left at the local level. In a hearing Thursday, Sen. Kim LaSata told Robert Gordon, director of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services, to let parents and schools decide about face-to-face classes. High schools and colleges can only provide virtual classes under the order. Gordon says there's more risk of the virus spreading in high schools than in lower grades, and the educational loss from remote schooling is more detrimental to younger students.