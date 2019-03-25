On Last Day Of Campaign, WVPE's Anthony Hunt Named Today's "Vibrant Person" Of Elkhart County

Today the Vibrant Communities movement of Elkhart County is recognizing WVPE Station Manager Anthony Hunt as the most energetic, cheerful and generous resident of Elkhart County on this day in 2019. The movement is recognizing a different person every day. Vibrant People of Elkhart County is a year-long daily celebration of the doers and how they #LoveElkhartCountyIN and make Elkhart a vibrant community. These individuals are recognized as 365 Vibrant People who go the extra mile, have a smile for everyone they greet and help with just about anything. Congratulations Anthony and WVPE!