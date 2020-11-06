Latest ACC Showdown: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

The latest ACC showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame tops the conference weekend schedule with implications far beyond Saturday. The winner has the upper hand on reaching the conference championship, playing for a title and advancing to the College Football Playoff. The loser is not out of the chase, but certainly has work to do. The ACC's only one-loss team in No. 11 Miami plays at North Carolina State on Saturday night. Virginia Tech could have a challenge on its hands when it hosts newly ranked No. 25 Liberty.

In what could be the first of several meetings between the two this season, the winner puts itself in the driver’s seat for a berth in the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff. Even with Trevor Lawrence sidelined by COVID-19, the Tigers rallied from 18-points down to beat Boston College 34-28 behind true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei. The Irish’s 22-game home winning streak is tied for second among active streaks behind Clemson’s 27.

The defense for No. 4 Notre Dame has been solid all season during a 6-0 start. It is about to face its biggest challenge. The Tigers even without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence are still averaging 46.1 points per game. Notre Dame is allowing just over 10 points per game, but will be tested by Clemson through the air and on the ground. The Tigers have top running back Travis Etienne.