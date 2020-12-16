Latest Update To State COVID-19 Map Shows Fewer Counties In Red

By 3 hours ago

Credit ISDH

The latest update to the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 tracking map shows 26 counties in the red, 10 fewer than last week. However, that still puts over a quarter of all Hoosier counties in the most serious designation. 

In the WVPE listening area, Elkhart and LaGrange Counties remain in the red, while Starke County is newly red this week. 

Pulaski County, which entered the red last week, has now returned to the orange designation. However, state guidance requires "red" restrictions, including limits on gathering sizes, to remain in place until a county has been in the orange for more than two weeks.

Statewide, only 11 percent of ICU beds are available. Forty percent are filled by COVID-19 patients.

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Indiana Hospitals Warn COVID-19 Surge Could Overwhelm Them

By Associated Press 23 hours ago
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of some of Indiana's top hospital systems is warning that facilities are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19 patients — a sobering reminder that the coronavirus is still spreading quickly in the state despite the arrival of a vaccine. With COVID-19 patient numbers hovering above 3,000 for nearly a month, Indiana hospitals are treating more than four times as many as they were in September and are worried they soon could get overwhelmed.