Latest Update To State COVID-19 Map Shows Fewer Counties In Red

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The latest update to the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 tracking map shows 26 counties in the red, 10 fewer than last week. However, that still puts over a quarter of all Hoosier counties in the most serious designation.

In the WVPE listening area, Elkhart and LaGrange Counties remain in the red, while Starke County is newly red this week.

Pulaski County, which entered the red last week, has now returned to the orange designation. However, state guidance requires "red" restrictions, including limits on gathering sizes, to remain in place until a county has been in the orange for more than two weeks.

Statewide, only 11 percent of ICU beds are available. Forty percent are filled by COVID-19 patients.