Lawmakers Aim To End 2021 Session A Week Early

By Brandon Smith 47 minutes ago

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville), left, and House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers), right, hope to end the 2021 legislative session more than a week early.
Credit (Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Indiana legislative leaders say they want to end the 2021 session more than a week early. And they plan to take the unusual step of moving up their deadlines to do so.

State law says the General Assembly has until April 29 to finish its work. But Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said lawmakers hope to wrap up by April 21.

“It’s more efficient, saves the state money if we’re not here a week and just generally speaking, if we get our business done and get back home, I think most Hoosiers would appreciate that,” Bray said.

Lawmakers often try to end session early. But they almost never move up other deadlines to do so, ones that say when bills must move out of committees and pass their second chambers.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said the legislature may also move those dates up a week.

“Deadlines spur actions and that’s the one thing we’re just trying to make sure of,” Huston said.

Lawmakers must still pass a new state budget and likely decide how to spend $3 billion in new federal COVID-19 relief funds.

