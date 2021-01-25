Lawmaker's Bill Would Prevent Many Future COVID-19 Restrictions

An Indiana lawmaker wants to ban state and local governments from ever again imposing many of the COVID-19 restrictions in place over the last year.

Rep. Bob Morris’s (R-Fort Wayne) legislation would ban state and local governments from limiting a business’s hours of operation or occupancy; regulating what procedures hospitals can do; and requiring mask-wearing or social distancing in a church, unless those things are already in state or federal law.

All of those are executive orders Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued during the pandemic.

Joseph Ceruti runs a catering company in Fort Wayne that he said has been decimated by Holcomb’s restrictions.

“So many inconsistencies with these rules – they’re arbitrary; they don’t accomplish the goal,” Ceruti said.

As an example, Ceruti said it doesn’t make sense that a restaurant in his county can be at full capacity while he’s only allowed to hold events of 25 people or less in his much larger banquet halls.

The bill also says local health officials can’t close private schools and churches in order to “prevent and stop epidemics.”

A House committee heard the measure Monday but did not vote on it.

During the hearing, Morris questioned whether mask-wearing was effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. In reality, experts agree that wearing a mask can help prevent the virus’s spread and may even help reduce the severity of the illness when infected.

