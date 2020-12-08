Lawsuit Filed In Michigan Over Ban On In-Person Instruction At High Schools

By Associated Press 20 minutes ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nonpublic schools are suing after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration extended a coronavirus order that prevents in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, saying it violates the First Amendment right to practice religion. The federal lawsuit, filed in Michigan’s Western District, was brought by a group representing more than 400 nonpublic schools across the state, as well as three Catholic high schools and 11 parents. The state health department lengthened the restriction by 12 days, through Dec. 20. It took effect Nov. 18 and also applies to public high schools and all colleges and universities.

lawsuit
Michigan
in-person class
high school
Covid-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Local

