Lawsuit In Michigan Over COVID-19 Rules For Poll Watchers

By Rick Pluta 15 minutes ago

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wears a mask before talking about voting and the upcoming elections in Detroit.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

A lawsuit filed with the Michigan Court of Claims challenges Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Election Day instructions to some poll watchers. The lawsuit says Benson’s COVID-19 distancing rules will make it too hard for poll challengers to keep track of what’s happening.

Election Day approaches next week amid a cyclone of litigation.

One of the plaintiffs in this case is a Republican state House candidate. Another was an August primary poll challenger. Attorney Matthew Gronda says polling place restrictions make it impossible for challengers to do their jobs.  

”The vast majority of what it is they’re supposed to be doing, they just can’t do,” Gronda said.

Secretary of State spokesman Jake Rollow says the lawsuit is an empty complaint that mischaracterizes the directives. He says the rules still allow challengers to make sure voters are registered and are who they say they are.

“The lawsuit is really nothing more than an effort to gain media attention and falsely attack the integrity of Michigan’s elections,” Rollow said. 

Tags: 
lawsuit
poll watchers
Michigan
2020 election
Local

Related Content

Judge Won't Upset Online System For Michigan Absentee Ballot Sign-Up

By Associated Press 17 hours ago
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has rejected a challenge to Michigan’s online request system for absentee ballots. Critics claim the online option violates Michigan law, which requires a signed application. But Judge Cynthia Stephens says critics waited too long to seek an injunction and “merely theorize” that fraud might occur. The secretary of state started online absentee voter applications in June. Signatures on file for a driver's license or a state ID are good enough to get a ballot. More than 74,000 voters have submitted online applications for an absentee ballot.