Lawsuit Seeks Reversal Of Michigan's Ban On Contact Sports

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 12 minutes ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An athletic advocacy group, hockey league and parents of athletes have sued Michigan's health director, seeking a reversal of a 2 1/2-month state ban on contact sports that was issued to curb the coronavirus. Let Them Play Michigan, a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators, is among plaintiffs that sued in the Court of Claims Tuesday. The complaint contends that the order, which was recently extended through Feb. 21, arbitrarily and irrationally singles out and deprives athletes of their constitutional rights and freedoms. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she's optimistic that the state can move toward reengagement in sports.

 

