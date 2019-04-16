Lawyers for Dearborn man facing charges related to ISIS seek competency exam

Lawyers representing a Dearborn man accused of supporting the Islamic State say he might be incompetent to stand trial.

Ibraheem Musaibli was captured in Syria last year.

Prosecutors allege he received training and fired a machine gun while fighting with the Islamic State.



The Detroit News reports Musaibli's lawyers are requesting a competency exam and neuropsychological testing on the defendant.

They say he is increasingly struggling to comprehend advice and information.

Musaibli faces 40 years to life in federal prison if convicted.

