Today we learn about a number of projects aimed at fighting lead pollution in Indiana.
We hear from experts at IUPUI, Indiana University and Notre Dame to find out what they're doing to address it, why the federal government isn’t doing more, and what’s at stake.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Alex Jahn
Assistant Research Scientist at the Environmental Resilience Institute and Midwest Center for Birds and Biodiversity, Indiana University
John Shukle
PhD Student in the School of Science, IUPUI
Gabriel Filippelli
Chancellor's Professor of Earth Sciences; Director of the Center for Urban Health, IUPUI
Heidi Beidinger
Director of the Master of Science in Global Health Program, University of Notre Dame; Co-Founder, Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team