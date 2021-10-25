Lead pollution in Indiana

By All IN Staff 40 minutes ago

Credit Aleksei Simonenko/Unsplash

Today we learn about a number of projects aimed at fighting lead pollution in Indiana.

We hear from experts at IUPUI, Indiana University and Notre Dame to find out what they're doing to address it, why the federal government isn’t doing more, and what’s at stake.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Alex Jahn
Assistant Research Scientist at the Environmental Resilience Institute and Midwest Center for Birds and Biodiversity, Indiana University

John Shukle
PhD Student in the School of Science, IUPUI

Gabriel Filippelli
Chancellor's Professor of Earth Sciences; Director of the Center for Urban Health, IUPUI

Heidi Beidinger
Director of the Master of Science in Global Health Program, University of Notre Dame; Co-Founder, Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team

Tags: 
Lead
lead poisoning
IUPUI
Notre Dame
Indiana University
Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team
University of Notre Dame