League of Women Voters Hold Town Hall on New Michigan Voting Laws

Credit Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass County is holding a town hall on Thursday to talk about new rights Michigan voters can exercise.

In 2018 Michigan Voters approved a ballot measure that changed the state’s constitution to give voters more rights. Starting with elections this year, Michiganders can vote no-reason absentee and register to vote up to, and on election day. 

These are new changes. The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties is holding a town hall to tell people more about these rights, and how they can exercise them.

“All of these voting rights make it easier to exercise your right to have your voice heard in any election,” said Anita Rutlin, the League’s president. 

The town hall is Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Berrien RESA Conference Center in Berrien Springs. 

Michigan voters can vote early using no-reason absentee ballots now. And they can register to vote in the Democratic Presidential Primary up to election day on March 10th.

 

elections
Michigan
Local

Michigan Judge's Ruling Makes It Easier For Independent Candidates To Seek Office

By Associated Press Dec 29, 2019
Jennifer Weingart/WVPE

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit is making it easier for independent candidates to run for statewide office.

Judge Victoria Roberts says the 30,000-signature threshold is too high and doesn't reflect a “compelling state interest.”

She set the bar at 12,000 petition signatures for the 2020 election.

The ruling could immediately affect independent candidates who want to run for U.S. Senate or president.

There are no races next year for Michigan governor, attorney general or secretary of state.

Audit Of Michigan’s Bureau Of Elections Turns Up Some Problems

By Associated Press Dec 28, 2019
Jennifer Weingart/WVPE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An audit of Michigan’s Bureau of Elections released Friday found discrepancies that allowed an unauthorized user to access the state's voter file and inadequate training of elections officials in over 500 local governments.

The audit by the Office of Auditor General found that 32 counties, 83 cities and 426 townships lack fully accredited clerks nearly two weeks before a general election year begins.

The audit also found that an unauthorized user accessed the state’s file of 7.5 million qualified voters.