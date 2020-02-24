League of Women Voters Hold Town Hall on New Michigan Voting Laws

The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass County is holding a town hall on Thursday to talk about new rights Michigan voters can exercise.

In 2018 Michigan Voters approved a ballot measure that changed the state’s constitution to give voters more rights. Starting with elections this year, Michiganders can vote no-reason absentee and register to vote up to, and on election day.

These are new changes. The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties is holding a town hall to tell people more about these rights, and how they can exercise them.

“All of these voting rights make it easier to exercise your right to have your voice heard in any election,” said Anita Rutlin, the League’s president.

The town hall is Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Berrien RESA Conference Center in Berrien Springs.

Michigan voters can vote early using no-reason absentee ballots now. And they can register to vote in the Democratic Presidential Primary up to election day on March 10th.