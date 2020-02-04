At Least Some Results To Be Released By 5 PM ET, Source Says

A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Credit AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The Iowa Democratic Party plans to release results from last night’s caucuses by 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET) today.

Party Chair Troy Price told campaign representatives that on a call today, a source familiar with the call tells NPR.

It was not immediately clear what percentage of the results would be released. According to the Associated Press and various other news outlets, the campaigns were told that the state party would release about half the results by 4 p.m. local time.

The news follows an anticlimactic night, as the nation awaited the outcome of the first presidential nominating contest only to conclude with no official tallies.

Democratic party officials blamed “coding issues” with an app that was intended to help transmit results from nearly 1,700 precinct locations throughout the state.

Some precinct captains reported problems logging into and transmitting information electronically through the app. Additionally, some precinct staff complained that the party never provided proper training on how to use the app ahead of the much-anticipated caucuses.

When precinct officials attempted to phone in total vote counts, some were greeted with long hold periods.

 

