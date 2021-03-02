Legislation Would Allow Michigan Bars To Stay Open Until 4 A.M.

Legislation that would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. has been re-introduced in the Michigan House.

Similar legislation was passed by state representatives last year, and won approval in a Senate committee, but was not taken up by the full Senate before the end of the session.

Sponsor Ryan Berman is a Republican from Commerce Township. He says local control is important. “So it’s not statewide. It’s not broad, and it doesn’t go to 4 a.m. on day one," Berman explains. "It’s those local communities that, if it’s a good fit for their community, with their resources, with their establishments, what their culture is, that they can opt in.”

"The local board, whether it’s the township board, the city, village, whatever it is in that area, they would have to opt in to allow this," concludes Berman. "Then, the restaurant or establishment would apply for that late night permit with the Liquor Control Commission.”

A state House committee is expected to consider the legislation on Tuesday.