Libertarian Ballot Access Bill Likely Dead This Session

An effort to make it harder for Libertarian U.S. Senate and governor candidates to make it onto the ballot is likely dead this session.

The legislation would have required Libertarian candidates for Senate and governor to get 4,500 voter signatures to make it on the ballot (500 each from the state's nine congressional districts) – the same as Democratic and Republican candidates. That's a process that costs a lot of time and, more importantly, money.

But despite the bill passing committee, it was removed from the House floor calendar. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he doesn’t expect to see it again this session.

“Sometimes you don’t get all the feedback just through the committee process," Huston said. "More eyeballs get on it, more thoughts are given to it and more consideration.”

It’s not impossible for the issue to come up again this session. And Huston said it could certainly resurface in future years.

