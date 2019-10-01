The Life of Mike Pence, With Author Tom LoBianco

Political reporter Tom LoBianco's new book, "Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House," covers the former Indiana governor's path to becoming Vice President.
Vice President Mike Pence describes himself as "a Christian, a Conservative, and Republican...in that order." In his new book "Piety and Power," author Tom LoBianco describes a man who struggles with the tension between faith and ambition. How do those competing forces influence his life? And now, as Vice President, the lives of Americans?

Today we have Tom LoBianco in-studio to talk about Mike Pence, who he’s covered since the 90's. From his childhood in Columbus to his radio career, to his climb from the Statehouse to the White House, Pence’s story is a fascinating one, and one most Hoosiers are familiar with. But questions remain. And in the wake of an impeachment inquiry, many are asking, once again, “Who is Mike Pence?”

