Limbaugh Draws Bipartisan Criticism For Buttigieg Remarks

By Associated Press 47 seconds ago

Radio host Rush Limbaugh
Credit Julie Smith / AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is drawing bipartisan criticism for saying the country won't elect openly gay Democrat Pete Buttigieg because it's not ready for a president who 'loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage."

Limbaugh is a Trump ally and made the remarks Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show.

Buttigieg has finished near the top in Democrats' first two presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says Buttigieg has honor and courage. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't think a candidate's sexual orientation would hurt his or her chances. 

