LISTEN LIVE: Debate Between IN Dist. 2 Congressional Candidates At 7pm Wednesday On 88.1 WVPE

By Diane Daniels 12 minutes ago

Credit Image provided by Debate Hosts

Wednesday, Oct. 28th the candidates running for the congressional seat in Indiana's 2nd District will debate live at 7pm. Democratic challenger Pat Hackett and GOP incumbent Jackie Walorski will face off from 7-8pm. You can listen live on 88.1 WVPE.  

Tags: 
Pat Hackett
Jackie Walorski
Debate
Indiana
2nd Congressional District
Local