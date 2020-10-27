LISTEN LIVE: Debate Between IN Dist. 2 Congressional Candidates At 7pm Wednesday On 88.1 WVPE By Diane Daniels • 12 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Credit Image provided by Debate Hosts Wednesday, Oct. 28th the candidates running for the congressional seat in Indiana's 2nd District will debate live at 7pm. Democratic challenger Pat Hackett and GOP incumbent Jackie Walorski will face off from 7-8pm. You can listen live on 88.1 WVPE. Tags: Pat HackettJackie WalorskiDebateIndiana2nd Congressional DistrictLocalShareTweetEmail