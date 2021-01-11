Little To No Political Consequences For Indiana Lawmakers Who Voted To Overturn Election

The Indiana federal lawmakers who voted to block Joe Biden from becoming president will likely face little to no consequences – and may even benefit politically from their choices.

University of Indianapolis political science professor Laura Wilson said the political reality for U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown), Jim Banks (R-Columbia City), Jim Baird (R-Greencastle) and Greg Pence (R-Columbus) is that their districts are solidly Republican – and many of their constituents are likely happy they voted to overthrow the election.

The situation is a little different for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who essentially made everyone angry. First, he said he’d vote against certifying the results. Then, after a mob who supported that cause stormed the Capitol – leading to the deaths of at least four people – he flip-flopped.

Still, Wilson noted Braun isn’t up for re-election until 2024.

“The fact that so much will no doubt happen between now and then, I don’t think it will stick in voters’ memories," Wilson said. "Certainly, whoever runs against him will make sure voters remember, if they feel this is a weakness for him. But I don’t think it will be a big sticking point for Braun and I would say I don’t think it’s going to be that influential in the 2024 election for him.”

Wilson said if there is one consequence for these Republicans, it will be that they’ll be working under total Democratic control in Washington for at least the next two years and their positions could make it harder to get things done for their constituents.

