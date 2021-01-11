Little To No Political Consequences For Indiana Lawmakers Who Voted To Overturn Election

By Brandon Smith 3 hours ago

Multiple people died after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, backing the same cause as lawmakers who voted to overthrow the presidential election.
Credit (FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks/IPB News)

The Indiana federal lawmakers who voted to block Joe Biden from becoming president will likely face little to no consequences – and may even benefit politically from their choices.

University of Indianapolis political science professor Laura Wilson said the political reality for U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown), Jim Banks (R-Columbia City), Jim Baird (R-Greencastle) and Greg Pence (R-Columbus) is that their districts are solidly Republican – and many of their constituents are likely happy they voted to overthrow the election.

The situation is a little different for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who essentially made everyone angry. First, he said he’d vote against certifying the results. Then, after a mob who supported that cause stormed the Capitol – leading to the deaths of at least four people – he flip-flopped.

READ MORE: Braun Backs Off Electoral Certification Vote, Four Indiana Representatives Still Object

Still, Wilson noted Braun isn’t up for re-election until 2024.

“The fact that so much will no doubt happen between now and then, I don’t think it will stick in voters’ memories," Wilson said. "Certainly, whoever runs against him will make sure voters remember, if they feel this is a weakness for him. But I don’t think it will be a big sticking point for Braun and I would say I don’t think it’s going to be that influential in the 2024 election for him.”

Wilson said if there is one consequence for these Republicans, it will be that they’ll be working under total Democratic control in Washington for at least the next two years and their positions could make it harder to get things done for their constituents.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
electoral college
object
Walorski
Banks
Baird
Pence
attack on U.S. capitol
Local

Related Content

Investigation Underway Into Shots Fired Into Tippecanoe County Democratic Party Building

By Ben Thorp Jan 8, 2021
BEN THORP / WBAA

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating shots fired into the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party headquarters they say took place sometime overnight Wednesday.

The vandalism at the county Democratic party headquarters appears to have coincided with pro-Trump extremists convergence on the US Capitol, and the Indiana Democratic Party sees a link between the two. 

The building’s front door was boarded up Thursday night. Police say they received a report at 4 p.m. Thursday and don’t have many details to release yet. 

Elkhart Co. GOP Chairman In D.C. When Mob Overtook U.S. Capitol

By Jan 7, 2021
OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Elkhart County Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz said he marched from the rally near the White House to the Capitol Building. He said since he stayed behind the barricades, he couldn’t see inside the building, but he did see a group of “hooligans” gathered on the steps.

 

Top Federal Prosecutor In Michigan Seeks Tips On Capitol Mob

By Associated Press Jan 7, 2021
ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top federal prosecutor in Michigan is urging people to give tips to the FBI if they are aware of people who joined a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider's jurisdiction covers a 34-county area including metropolitan Detroit. He says investigators will review video surveillance and other evidence. Six Michigan men ranging in age from 25 to 64 were arrested by D.C. police.

U.S. Capitol Attack Reignites Talk On Guns In Michigan Capitol

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press/Report for America Jan 9, 2021
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Concerns over security at Michigan's Capitol building have reignited after the U.S. Capitol came under attack by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters last week. In Michigan, concealed and open carry firearms are allowed in the Capitol. Since last spring when armed protesters entered the Capitol and yelled at members of security outside the legislative chambers to be let inside, statewide calls to ban firearms in the statehouse have been made. Republican legislative leaders are reexamining their opposition and Gov.