Local Indiana Governments Can Apply For More COVID-19 Relief

Local governments across Indiana can apply for more money from the state to help address fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The state announced Monday the third phase of its COVID-19 Response Program is now open for applications.

The first two rounds sent more than $20 million to more than 60 communities statewide. The third round – made possible again with federal funding – will provide up to $250,000 for communities in need.

The money can be used to support a variety of programs, including mental health services, childcare services, public Wi-Fi locations, food pantries and food banks and grants or loans for businesses to help retain jobs.

Local governments must apply by Jan. 29 – and communities that already received the funds can apply again.

