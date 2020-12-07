Local Indiana Governments Can Apply For More COVID-19 Relief

By Brandon Smith 14 minutes ago

The state announced Monday the third phase of its COVID-19 Response Program is now open for applications.
Credit (Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Local governments across Indiana can apply for more money from the state to help address fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two rounds sent more than $20 million to more than 60 communities statewide. The third round – made possible again with federal funding – will provide up to $250,000 for communities in need.

The money can be used to support a variety of programs, including mental health services, childcare services, public Wi-Fi locations, food pantries and food banks and grants or loans for businesses to help retain jobs.

Local governments must apply by Jan. 29 – and communities that already received the funds can apply again.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Covid-19
Indiana
government
Local

