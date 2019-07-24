Local LaPorte Teacher & NPR Tiny Desk Contestant To Open For Pitbull At Four Winds Field

After entering NPR's Tiny Desk Contest this year, LaPorte teacher, Joe Ruiz, has had a summer of performance opportunities with his band Rhymer/Educator.

After being an opener for Vanilla Ice earlier this month in LaPorte, Ruiz has announced that Rhymer/Educator will open for the rescheduled Pitbull concert that will take place at Four Winds Field in South Bend on August 16.

Tickets can be purchased at the South Bend Cubs Box Office, online at www.pitbullsouthbend.com, or by calling 574-235-9988.

Fans who still have tickets from the original concert can exchange them at the Box Office for tickets to the new concert.

You can watch Joe's announcement here:

(Spoiler Alert: Joe Ruiz has an ironic story about how his path has crossed with Pitbull's once before!)