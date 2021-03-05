Local School Districts Begin To Vaccinate Teachers And Staff

As of Wednesday, Hoosier educators became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine through federal pharmacies, and some local school districts have already organized clinics for teachers and staff.

South Bend Community Schools Superintendent Todd Cummings says the school district partnered with the Meijer on Portage Road to offer over 1,100 shots to staff members at a clinic on Thursday.

“Every teacher I talked with was relieved that, especially now as we’re getting to go back to school, that they’ve gotten their first dose,” Cummings said.

Cummings said the school district was able to offer leftover doses from that clinic to other districts in the area, including the School City of Mishawaka and Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation.

Elsewhere in the listening area, Elkhart, Baugo and Concord Community Schools are partnering with the Meijer in Goshen to provide a clinic for school employees on Tuesday.

All educators, regardless of age, can register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Meijer, Kroger or Walmart websites.

