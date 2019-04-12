Location Change For Buttigieg Announcement Sunday

Click here for everything you need to know.

The Buttigieg campaign has just annouonced that due to anticipated weather conditions for Sunday, Pete Buttigieg's announcement will now take place at Studebaker Building 84. The event is still open to the public and gates will open at noon outside of Studebaker.

The campaign says, "Access to this standing room only event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. While the event has been moved indoors due to severe weather, attendees are encouraged to dress for cold weather conditions and wear comfortable footwear. A limited amount of seating will be available to individuals with assistive devices. Guests will be subject to airport style security including bag checks and should bring as few personal items as possible. Items including, but not limited to, weapons, signs, flags, sharp objects, or liquids will NOT be permitted in the venue.

The event is a 10-12 minute walk from the recommended parking structures:

Wayne Street garage (the intersection of MLK Blvd. and E Jefferson) and Leighton Parking garage (the intersection of S Michigan and W Jefferson).

A limited number of shuttles will be made available to guests with mobility issues. The shuttles will run from the Leighton Parking garage to the Studebaker building, beginning at 11AM EST, and will resume service at the end of the event to assist guests in getting back to the garages.

All guests with disabilities should plan to approach Studebaker Building 84, heading southbound on S Lafayette Boulevard. ADA parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Studebaker Building 84 main lot. Upon parking, please follow signs directing individuals to “Table A.” Here volunteers will escort you to ADA accessible seating. ASL interpretation will be provided."

