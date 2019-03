Flooding in Nebraska is already estimated to have caused over $500 million worth of damage. What does it mean when a stock like Levi's is "over-subscribed"? Plus, Marketplace's Krissy Clark talks about the new season of "The Uncertain Hour," which explores the crack epidemic, its aftermath and its effect on communities of color in regards to the criminal justice system.

