Looking For A Place To Watch The Democratic Debates? Here Are Some Options

On July 30 and 31 there will be two more nights of debates between the wide field of Democratic Presidential candidates. Here is information on debate watching parties going on both nights in South Bend:

AMERICAN DEMOCRACY PROJECT TO HOST DEBATE WATCH PARTIES

Watch Parties Planned for Tuesday and Wednesday at IU South Bend

When: Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31

Where: Community Building, River Crossing Student Housing, IU South Bend

1735 Titan Drive, South Bend, IN 46613

What: A relaxed watch party with snacks, bingo, "candidate" photo booth, and casual discussion of politics.





Who: Members of the IU South Bend campus and community at large.









Featured Candidates (for Detroit debates televised by CNN):

​Tuesday, July 30:

Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator from Vermont

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusettes

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind., mayor

Beto O'Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota

Steve Bullock, Montana governor

John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio

Marianne Williamson, author

Wednesday, July 31:

