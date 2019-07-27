Looking For A Place To Watch The Democratic Debates? Here Are Some Options

By Diane Daniels 13 seconds ago

Image from June 26, 2019 of the first of two Democratic debates broadcast by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.
Credit Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

On July 30 and 31 there will be two more nights of debates between the wide field of Democratic Presidential candidates. Here is information on debate watching parties going on both nights in South Bend:

 

AMERICAN DEMOCRACY PROJECT TO HOST DEBATE WATCH PARTIES

Watch Parties Planned for Tuesday and Wednesday at IU South Bend

 

When: Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31
Where: Community Building, River Crossing Student Housing, IU South Bend

1735 Titan Drive, South Bend, IN 46613
What: A relaxed watch party with snacks, bingo, "candidate" photo booth, and casual discussion of politics.

 

Who: Members of the IU South Bend campus and community at large.

 

 

 

Featured Candidates (for Detroit debates televised by CNN):

        

            ​Tuesday, July 30:   

  • Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator from Vermont
  • Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusettes
  • Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind., mayor
  • Beto O'Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas
  • Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota
  • Steve Bullock, Montana governor
  • John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland
  • John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor 
  • Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio
  • Marianne Williamson, author

            Wednesday, July 31: 

  •  Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president
  • Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California
  • Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
  • Andrew Yang, businessman 
  • Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey
  • Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado
  • Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor 
  • Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii
  • Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York
  • Jay Inslee, Washington state governor

  • Hosted by: American Democracy Project (ADP) of IU South Bend, a non-partisan organization committed to civic education and engagement on campus and beyond. The ADP is not affiliated with any political campaign & never endorses a candidate or political party.

     

     

    Note: The debate will air from 8:00 - 10:00 P.M. Arrive early to grab seats and snacks.

    Stay late to chat about the debate. 

