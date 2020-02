WVPE is a media sponsor of Kozmo Events' For the Love of Art Fair which will be featured at South Bend's Century Center March 7 and 8.

The event will present the work of more than 50 regional artists creating original paintings, sculptures, hand-crafted woodwork, fine jewelry and more.

Hours for the event on Sat., Mar. 7 run from 10am-6pm.

Hours for Sun., Mar 8 are 11am-4pm.

Learn more here.