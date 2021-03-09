Major Faux Paw: From The White House To The Dog House

President Biden's dog Major — the first to go from a shelter to the White House — has apparently not been a very good boy recently.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that on Monday the three-year-old German Shepherd was "surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual."

Psaki did not disclose any information about the person who crept up on the pooch but she did say the White House medical unit handled the incident. "No further treatment was needed," she explained. She later added that the Biden's two German Shepherds — Major and Champ — "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people."

NBC reports that a source familiar with the matter says Major nipped a Secret Service agent's hand but that no skin was broken and the agent hasn't missed any work as a result. They described it as "an extremely minor injury."

Since his arrival at the prestigious address on Pennsylvania Ave., Major has been quite paw-pular. He made history as the first presidential dog to get his very own "Indoguration." The event was hosted by the Delaware Humane Assn. where the Bidens first fostered him as a puppy in 2018.

Major was one of a litter of six puppies that became ill after ingesting a toxic substance.

On Tuesday, Psaki said that Major and Champ had been sent to the Biden's Wilmington, Del., home while first lady Jill Biden is traveling. But that the two doggies — which are included on a very exclusive list of people or creatures that can "walk-in" to the Oval Office any time — will likely return to be by the president's side some time next week.

Major is no stranger to bad press. He made headlines in November after Biden fractured his foot while playing with the young dog. And soon both dogs will have to share the spotlight with another presidential pet: a cat.

Though, when that's going to happen is unclear.

"Today's a good day for the cat," Psaki said at the briefing Tuesday. "I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the Internet, but I don't have any update on its status," she said.

