Making The BMV Better In Michigan

Michigan’s Secretary of State wants to improve people’s experience when they renew a driver’s license or get new plates for a vehicle.

Jocelyn Benson has visited Secretary of State branch offices in every county.

She wants to transform the branch offices which often force people to wait in long lines.

Benson says, “Our branch offices will be welcoming, warm inclusive environments that celebrate local communities while providing efficient service in an organized setting.”

Benson hopes to pay for the improvements by eliminating less efficient practices in the Secretary of State’s office.