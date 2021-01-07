"Making Sense Of The Storming Of The Capitol" Tonight At 7pm On 88.1 WVPE

By Diane Daniels 42 minutes ago

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It's been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
Credit (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In a special edition of On Point, we’re trying to understand yesterday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. How we can restore the health of our democracy? Leave a voice message at 617-353-0683.  

GUEST(S):  

Stephen Henderson, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and public radio host of Detroit Today.  

David Blight, Pulitzer Prize winning Civil War historian.  

The program will be hosted by On Point host, Meghna Chakrabarti. She will be joined by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and public radio host Stephen Henderson about the racial tensions. In addition, we will have David Blight, Pulitzer Prize winning historian of the Civil War who will help put the moment in context and politicians who were inside the building and sounded the alarm on Trump's destructive rhetoric and behavior for years. And listeners can weigh in by leaving us a message at 617-353-0683 (there will be no live calls).   

Tell us how you're feeling, what you thought seeing the images at the Capitol, and how we can restore the health of our Democracy. Leave us a message at 617-353-0683. That's "On Point" tonight at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.

Elkhart Co. GOP Chairman In D.C. When Mob Overtook U.S. Capitol

By 59 minutes ago
OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Elkhart County Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz said he marched from the rally near the White House to the Capitol Building. He said since he stayed behind the barricades, he couldn’t see inside the building, but he did see a group of “hooligans” gathered on the steps.

 

Top Federal Prosecutor In Michigan Seeks Tips On Capitol Mob

By Associated Press 2 hours ago
ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top federal prosecutor in Michigan is urging people to give tips to the FBI if they are aware of people who joined a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider's jurisdiction covers a 34-county area including metropolitan Detroit. He says investigators will review video surveillance and other evidence. Six Michigan men ranging in age from 25 to 64 were arrested by D.C. police.

Braun Backs Off Electoral Certification Vote, Four Indiana Representatives Still Object

By Brandon Smith 9 hours ago
(FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks/IPB News)

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) backed off a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday after insurrectionists stormed the U.S.Capitol.

Indiana's U.S. Senators Split On Electoral College Results, Delegation Reacts To Violence

By Brandon Smith 23 hours ago
(FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Indiana’s U.S. senators announced Wednesday they would split on the Congressional vote to certify the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election.

Indiana & Michigan Politicians React To Protests At U.S. Capitol

By & EMMA ATKINSON 23 hours ago
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The U.S. Capitol was engulfed in chaos on Wednesday, as supporters of President Donald Trump, responding to his call to head there, breached the complex, resulting in violence in the seat of America's federal government.

The surreal and dangerous scene interrupted proceedings in the House and Senate, as members of Congress were taking up President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.