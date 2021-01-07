"Making Sense Of The Storming Of The Capitol" Tonight At 7pm On 88.1 WVPE

In a special edition of On Point, we’re trying to understand yesterday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. How we can restore the health of our democracy? Leave a voice message at 617-353-0683.

GUEST(S):

Stephen Henderson, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and public radio host of Detroit Today.

David Blight, Pulitzer Prize winning Civil War historian.

The program will be hosted by On Point host, Meghna Chakrabarti. She will be joined by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and public radio host Stephen Henderson about the racial tensions. In addition, we will have David Blight, Pulitzer Prize winning historian of the Civil War who will help put the moment in context and politicians who were inside the building and sounded the alarm on Trump's destructive rhetoric and behavior for years. And listeners can weigh in by leaving us a message at 617-353-0683 (there will be no live calls).

Tell us how you're feeling, what you thought seeing the images at the Capitol, and how we can restore the health of our Democracy. Leave us a message at 617-353-0683. That's "On Point" tonight at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.