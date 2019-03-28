Man Charged With Murder In March 10th Stabbing Death of South Bend Women

Today the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Marshun D. Lloyd, 25, with Murder in the March 10, 2019, homicide of Ashley Starr.

Lloyd was ordered held without bond and remains in the custody of the St. Joseph County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear before a Magistrate tomorrow afternoon, March 29th, at 1:00 p.m. for his arraignment

Charging documents indicate that Lloyd was Starr's ex-boyfriend. Starr was found in her home on Huron Circle where she died of multiple stab wounds. Investigators say Starr's blood was found inside Lloyd's cars.