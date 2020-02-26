Man Charged With Shooting Indiana Judges Claims Self-Defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with shooting two southern Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant is claiming self-defense in a new court filing.

The filing Tuesday claims Brandon Kaiser was pulling on a locked door, trying to enter a downtown White Castle when the judges approached him “in a hostile manner,” slammed him to the ground, choked him and beat him.

The notice of affirmative defense says Kaiser “was reasonable to fear that this assault would result in his death or injury."

Kaiser faces 14 charges, including four felony counts of aggravated battery, in connection with the May 1, 2019, shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.