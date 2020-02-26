Man Charged With Shooting Indiana Judges Claims Self-Defense

By Associated Press 19 seconds ago

Judge Bradley Jacobs (left) and Judge Andrew Adams (right)
Credit INDIANA SUPREME COURT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with shooting two southern Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant is claiming self-defense in a new court filing.

The filing Tuesday claims Brandon Kaiser was pulling on a locked door, trying to enter a downtown White Castle when the judges approached him “in a hostile manner,” slammed him to the ground, choked him and beat him.

The notice of affirmative defense says Kaiser “was reasonable to fear that this assault would result in his death or injury."

Kaiser faces 14 charges,  including four felony counts of aggravated battery, in connection with the May 1, 2019, shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.

Tags: 
judges shot
Indiana
Andrew Adams
Bradley Jacobs
Indianapolis
White Castle
Local

Indiana Judge Apologizes For Fight That Led To His Shooting

By Associated Press Feb 17, 2020
Provided by Indiana Supreme Court

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge is apologizing for a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which he and another judge were shot and seriously wounded last year.

Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams and two other judges were temporarily suspended as part of disciplinary action stemming from the May 2019 fight and shooting.

All three have since been reinstated. Adams tells the News and Tribune he was limited in what he could say publicly before his reinstatement, but he now wants to apologize.

UPDATE: Indiana Judge Pleads Guilty In Fight That Led To Shooting

By Associated Press Jul 2, 2019
Provided by Indiana Supreme Court

UPDATE:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has pleaded guilty to a battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant in which he and another judge were shot and wounded.

One Of Two Indiana Judges Shot In May Is Set To Return To The Bench

By Associated Press Jul 27, 2019
Indiana Supreme Court

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge who was shot this spring following a fight in downtown Indianapolis is set to return to the bench.

Clark County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Jacobs is expected back at work Monday in the county just north of Louisville, Kentucky.