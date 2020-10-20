Man Charged In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Released On Bail

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

 

In this photo released by the Columbia County Sheriffs Department, Brian Higgins is shown. Higgins, a 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was released Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail. Authorities allege Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was part of a crew conducting surveillance for the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the eighth person charged in the plot.
Credit (Columbia County Sheriffs Department via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail. WISC-TV reports that Brian Higgins was released Monday night. Authorities allege Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, was part of a crew conducting surveillance for the kidnapping plot. He was arrested Thursday and charged on suspicion of material support in an act of terrorism. Authorities say the plotters planned to storm Michigan’s state Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Whitmer. Higgins was the eighth person charged in the plot.

Tags: 
Brian Higgins
Wisconsin
Michigan
kidnap plot
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
released
Local

Related Content

NEW: Judge Finds Cases Against 5 In Whitmer Plot Can Move Forward

By Associated Press & Dustin Dwyer & DAVID EGGERT and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press Oct 16, 2020

NEW (Oct. 16):

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that prosecutors have provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap the state's governor. A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and undercover agents to thwart the purported scheme. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens said Friday that the five men's cases can go to a grand jury, which will determine whether to issue indictments. That is required for them to face trial. Berens is also set to consider Friday whether two of the men should be denied bond.

UPDATE: New Information On Additional Suspect Charged In Alleged Michigan Kidnap Plot

By Associated Press Oct 15, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

NEW: The Michigan Attorney General has released new information on the latest man to face charges in connection to a plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

Five Men In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot To Face Hearings

By Associated Press Oct 13, 2020
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court for a hearing on whether they should be detained before trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens will oversee the bail and detention proceeding in Grand Rapids Tuesday. Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — all Michigan residents — will appear. A sixth man, Barry Croft, is being held in Delaware. The FBI made arrests after using confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged conspiracy.