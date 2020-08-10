Man Dies After Being Hit By Boat On Lake Wawasee

SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a central Indiana man has been killed in a boating accident on Lake Wawasee. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says responders were dispatched around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a person being struck by a boat. Investigators say 20-year-old Nathaniel Mroz of Fortville was one of three people being pulled on a tube behind a boat when they were thrown off into the water. As the boat was trying to pick up the people, it hit Mroz. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Mroz was wearing a life jacket. Indiana conservation officers were investigating.