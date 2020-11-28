Man Dies Following Shooting Friday In South Bend

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released information on the latest deadly shooting to occur in South Bend.





(You can read the release below.)

On November 27, 2020 at 7:27 p.m. South Bend Police responded to the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Kendall Street in South Bend, IN regarding a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with gunshot defects and observed a male seated in the driver seat.



Officers discovered this male had suffered gunshot wounds.



Officers attempted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation [CPR] but they were unable to resuscitate the male.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] has identified VINCENT D. LOCKETT-JOHNSON, 32-year of age of South Bend, IN as the victim of this incident. St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] is currently handling the death investigation. The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit will provide updates when more information is available for release.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] at 574-235-5009 or Michiana Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 288-STOP.