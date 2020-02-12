Man Jailed On Murder Charge Following Deadly South Bend Shooting Wednesday

Today a man was shot and killed in South Bend.

Here is a release on what happened on behalf of the Metro Homicide Unit:

St. Joseph County-

This afternoon shortly after 3:00 p.m., the South Bend Police Department was dispatched to the area of Dubail and Grant Street in reference to a shooting. There officers discovered Juan Luis Garcia, 29, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation. Larry D. McLucas, 35, was taken into custody in connection with this investigation and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on preliminary suspicion of Murder.

This arrest remains under review by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office and no formal criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Please be advised that Mr. McLucas was booked into the Jail on suspicion only and remains innocent until and unless charged and convicted in a court of law.