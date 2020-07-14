Man Killed By Police After Mask Dispute At Michigan Store

State police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said the shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store.
Credit COURTESY / MICHIGAN STATE POLICE

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask inside a store. The shooting occurred in Eaton County, near Lansing, Michigan, about 30 minutes after the stabbing inside a Quality Dairy store. State police say a sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle and shot 43-year-old Sean Ruis when he tried to attack her with his knife. Ruis died at a hospital. The 77-year-old stabbing victim is in stable condition. Michigan's governor has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

