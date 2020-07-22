Man Sentenced To 18 Years For Robbing Three Oaks Bank

THREE OAKS, Mich. (AP) — A man who robbed a small town bank in southwestern Michigan and tried to rob another has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison. David Floyd’s sentence last week was enhanced by his previous criminal record. Floyd has ties to Michigan City, Indiana. He admitted to robbing $11,300 from the former New Buffalo Savings Bank in Three Oaks, and attempting to rob the G.W. Jones Exchange Bank in Edwardsburg. Floyd’s attorney says he had a BB gun and “never intended to harm anyone.” She says he had a drug problem.