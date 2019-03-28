Man Sentenced Following Crash That Killed A Mishawaka Man

St. Joseph County – Today Vincent B. Hunter, Jr., 26, appeared in St. Joseph County Superior Court and was sentenced to five years for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, a Level 5 Felony.

Two of those five years are to be served in the Indiana Department of Corrections and the remaining three years of the sentence are to be served with St. Joseph County Community Corrections.

He was charged for a February 14, 2019, fatal crash that occurred on E. McKinley Ave, Mishawaka, and resulted in the death of Lester Horrall, 50, of Mishawaka.

On March 1, 2019, Hunter pleaded guilty as charged, without the benefit of a plea agreement.

