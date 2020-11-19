Man Set To Be Put To Death Today At Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press 20 seconds ago

Credit (COURTESY: FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS)

UNDATED (AP) — A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, then bludgeoning her with a shovel before burying her alive, is scheduled to be put to death. Orlando Hall is set to die by injection Thursday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He would be the eighth inmate executed this year as part of the Trump administration’s resumption of federal executions after a pause of nearly two decades. Hall’s attorneys have argued that racial bias played a role in his death sentence. Hall is Black and his sentence was recommended by an all-white jury. Hall was among five men convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994.

Tags: 
Terre Haute
Prison
execution
Orlando Hall
Local
Indiana

Related Content

ACLU Files Injunction To Prevent Transfer Of Female Inmate Facing Execution To Indiana

By George Hale Nov 17, 2020

The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking to stop the transfer of a federal death row inmate to Indiana to be executed.

The ACLU filed for a preliminary injunction Monday against U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the federal prison bureau and the wardens of two federal facilities. The filing seeks to alter federal death row inmate Lisa Montgomery’s newly imposed detention conditions in Texas and prevent federal officials from transferring her to Indiana to be executed next month.

Only Woman On Federal Death Row In Indiana Seeks Execution Delay After Attorneys Contract COVID-19

By George Hale Nov 17, 2020
(WFIU/WTIU News file)

Two attorneys for the only woman on federal death row are incapacitated after contracting COVID-19 while traveling to meet with their client.

That’s what attorney Sandra Babcock told U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss on Monday in arguments seeking to delay the execution.

Babcock says the attorneys are unable to complete a clemency application for federal inmate Lisa Montgomery that’s due before midnight.

U.S. Government Schedules New Federal Execution At Indiana Prison

By George Hale Oct 1, 2020
(Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Prisons)

The U.S. government on Wednesday scheduled another federal inmate’s execution, a week after it carried out two death sentences in Indiana.

Orlando Hall would be the second Black inmate to be executed by the federal government since the Trump administration resumed executions this summer.

Since July, the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute has executed seven inmates.

Another Inmate Executed In Terre Haute

By Diane Daniels Sep 24, 2020
CHUCK ROBINSON/AP PHOTO/FILE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has put the first Black inmate to death since the Trump administration this year resumed federal executions after a nearly two-decade pause. Christopher Vialva, 40, was pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m. EDT Thursday. He was convicted and sentenced to death in the slaying of a religious couple visiting Texas from Iowa when Vialva was 19. Vialva was the seventh federal execution since July and the second this week. Five of the first six were white, a move critics argue was a political calculation to avoid uproar. The sixth was Navajo. Vialva’s lawyer, Susan Otto, has said race played a role in landing her client on death row in the 1999 killings of Todd and Stacie Bagley, who were white.   

Inmate Executed At Terre Haute Tuesday Night

By Associated Press Sep 23, 2020
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has executed a former soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to kill a Georgia nurse he believed had put a spell on him. William Emmett LeCroy is the sixth federal inmate put to death this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Before that, there had been a 17-year hiatus without any federal executions. Lawyers had asked President Donald Trump in a petition to commute LeCroy’s sentence for killing Joann Lee Tiesler in 2001.