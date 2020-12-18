Man Who Sued Parents For Getting Rid Of His Porn Collection Wins Lawsuit In Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation. Federal Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking. Werking lived at his parents' Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana. Boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing. The judge says “there is no question” that the property belonged to Werking and his parents had no right to destroy it, even if they didn't like it. Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.