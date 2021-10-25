Mandatory 10-digit dialing now in effect for Indiana’s 574 and 219 area codes

Hoosiers living in the 574 and 219 area codes now have to dial 10 digits to complete local calls instead of seven.

Those two area codes cover most of WVPE’s Indiana listening area, and as of Oct. 24, residents had to start dialing those area codes in order to make local calls.

The state Utility Regulatory Commission and the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor asked residents to start practicing 10-digit dialing back in April. They say the change is necessary to support the new National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which will launch in July of next year.





State regulators say the change won’t affect anyone’s phone number, area code, coverage area or service rate.

