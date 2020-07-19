Many Of Indiana's Counties Named For Men Tied To Slavery

By Associated Press 30 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One-third of Indiana’s 92 counties are named for men who had ties to slavery or supported otherwise racist policies. Eric Sandweiss, a history professor at Indiana University, says that reflects slavery’s inescapable legacy across the country. Indiana’s counties were named in the early-to mid-1800s. Sandweiss tells The Indianapolis Star that revisiting names and removing monuments is Americans’ way of taking a step forward. George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has catalyzed a global reckoning to reevaluate places and things that commemorate people whose actions today are no longer considered commendable.

Here is a link to the Indianapolis Star article listing the counties. 

Tags: 
slavery
Indiana counties
namesake
Local
Eric Sandweiss
IU

Related Content

IU To Review Names Of Buildings, Structures At All Campuses

By Associated Press Jun 19, 2020
WFIU/WTIU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University plans to review the names of all buildings and structures across its nine-campus system following the school's decision to rename an intramural center that once honored a segregationist after its first black basketball player. IU President Michael McRobbie announced the planned review last week after the school's trustees unanimously approved a resolution to name the Bloomington campus' intramural center after Bill Garrett, who broke the color barrier in Big Ten basketball when he made his varsity debut in 1948.

IU Trustees Rename Intramural Center After Bill Garrett

By Associated Press Jun 13, 2020
WFIU/WTIU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana University Trustees have unanimously approved a resolution to name the intramural center on the Bloomington campus after Bill Garrett, the school’s first black basketball player. Garrett, from Shelbyville, broke the color barrier in Big Ten basketball when he made his varsity debut in 1948. He went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. The trustees approved the resolution Friday. The center formerly was named after Ora Wildermuth, a former IU trustee and judge from Lake County.