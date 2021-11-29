Marshall County deputy shoots, kills driver following police chase

The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Marshall County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect following a vehicle chase Sunday afternoon.

According to a release, a Culver Police Department officer attempted to stop a suspected intoxicated driver on SR 17, west of Culver. The driver didn’t stop and led officers on a chase through Marshall County.

When the driver eventually stopped in a parking lot, a Marshall County deputy stopped his vehicle in front of the driver’s car.

When the deputy exited the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove forward, pinning the deputy against his police vehicle. The deputy then fired several rounds, striking the driver.

The release says the driver then drove several hundred feet and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in a nearby parking lot.Officers administered aid until E-M-S arrived, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30.

According to the release, the Marshall County deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave. The identities of the driver and deputy have not yet been released.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.



If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.