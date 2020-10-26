Mass For ND Students Killed By Minivan Planned For ND Stadium Tuesday Night

The Notre Dame Student Government Twitter account has posted that a memorial mass is planned for Tuesday at 8pm at Notre Dame Stadium to honor the two students killed Saturday when they were hit by a minivan.

The mass comes on the same day that autopsies are scheduled for Valeria Espinel and Olivia Laura Rojas. Both were 19 years old and were first year students at ND.

A third student was also hit and was hospitalized in critical condition at last report on Saturday.

(Below is an email about the mass that was shared with the Notre Dame campus community.)

Please join the Notre Dame community as we come together tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8:00 p.m. in Notre Dame Stadium to celebrate Mass in memory of first-year students Valeria Espinel and Olivia Lara Rojas.

As we gather in prayer to honor Valeria, Olivia, and their families, University President Fr. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., will preside, and Director of Campus Ministry, Fr. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., will preach.

For those who wish to attend in-person, the stadium will open at 7:30 p.m. with prelude music beginning at 7:45 p.m. Students should enter through Gate A and follow the direction of the ushers. Faculty and Staff should enter through Gate B and follow the direction of the ushers.

Masks and physical distancing are required at all times.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40’s, so please dress accordingly.

For those who wish to attend virtually, the Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed here.

The University Counseling Center (574-631-7336) and Campus Ministry (574-631-7800) are available to offer their support to members of our community.