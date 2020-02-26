McCormick Sounds A Warning On State Of Education In Indiana

By Ella Abbott 1 minute ago

﻿

Jennifer McCormick, Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Credit Photo provided by State of Indiana

A parent advocacy group for Northwest Allen County Schools continued a series on education by bringing in state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick Tuesday night.

While education makes up over nine billion dollars of the state budget, Indiana is closer to 50th than first in many important categories and the ongoing teacher shortage is not slowing down. McCormick highlighted data that showed those disturbing trends.

“If we have 35% of our teachers leaving in year one through five, not leaving to go to another school, but leaving the profession, we are in trouble.”

McCormick talked about a range of issues facing education in Indiana, such as a willingness to test for lead, but not how to fund cleaning up the problem. She also spoke about how arming teachers has been overemphasized and the lack of accountability for voucher and charter schools makes it impossible to track where taxpayer money is going.

McCormick said these are examples of how education is over legislated, but under prioritized. 

“At the end of the day, it has to be a priority and you have to fund it. You have to set aside the veterinary barns, you have to pause on the swine barns, you have to wait a minute on some roads. You’re going to have to prioritize differently and until that willingness is there, we’re going to continue to talk this to death.”

 Throughout her speech, McCormick emphasized the role advocacy plays in creating change. She credited the teachers who rallied outside the statehouse on "Red for Ed Day" in November for the eventual passage of Hold Harmless legislation, preventing schools from being penalized for low scores on the state’s new ILEARN exam.  She also praised the more-than 25 teachers running for elected office throughout the state.

Tags: 
Jennifer McCormick
Indiana
Education
Local

Related Content

Indiana Teacher Gun Training Plan Failing Amid Opposition

By Associated Press Feb 25, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal for requiring annual training for teachers who carry guns inside Indiana schools has been scuttled amid a disagreement over whether it infringed on gun rights.

The state Senate approved the bill this month, but a House committee chairman said Monday he wouldn’t be taking any action on the proposal.

It specifies a 40-hour training program for teachers volunteering to be armed, followed by 16 hours of additional training each year.

State Proposal To Limit Referendum Measures Catches School Advocates Off Guard

By Jeanie Lindsay Feb 21, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

Lawmakers are considering restrictions on how often schools in need of additional funding can propose referendum measures to local taxpayers, and education groups are once again pushing back on the proposal.

Right now, schools can propose referenda twice a year and in school-funded special elections, but lawmakers added a proposal into a bill this week that would limit those to general elections – about once every two years.

Governor Holcomb Signs Bill Delaying Penalties From New Indiana Exam

By Associated Press Feb 12, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools and teachers won’t face any penalties from lower student scores on the state’s new ILEARN standardized exam under a proposal that's been signed into law.

The bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb grants a two-year delay on schools receiving a lower A-F state rating based on scores from the 2019 or 2020 ILEARN exams.