McKasson and McDonald on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour With South Bend Musician, Doug Harsch

By staff 2 minutes ago

Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9 PM

Ryan McKasson and Eric McDonald
Credit Wild Rose Moon

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features Celtic balladeers Ryan McKasson and Eric McDonald on the upcoming show. They’ll be talking about the Berklee school of music, Club Passim, strathspeys and reels, contra dancing, and Tai coconut soup.  In addition, they’ll be sharing a Child ballad called “Geordie,” several original fiddle tunes Ryan McKasson wrote for each of his 4 children, and filling us in on the mysteries of the delicious soup, Collin Skenk.  Also on hand will be South Bend musician, Doug Harsch, sharing his original song, “So You Can Say Goodbye,” and two local contestants for the “Shoot the Moon,” radio quiz show.  All this fun will be flanked by an announcer, Sid Shroyer, Host, George Schricker, and Music Producer, John Bahler—helping along with the theme song.  So join us for the fun, “Where the Michigan Road and the Lincoln Highway cross the beautiful Yellow River!”  It’s the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, a “Home for Humans!”   

Supported by a generous grant from the Marshall County Community Foundation and Judith Robert and Tom Kapacinskas, The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is recorded before a live studio audience at the Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center in Historic Downtown Plymouth, Indiana. Go to wildrosemoon.com and select get tickets to find out about upcoming recordings.

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
Ryan McKasson
Eric McDonald
Plymouth Indiana

